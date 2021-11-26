Heerenveen vs PSV prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

PSV Eindhoven have made a great start to the Eredivsie and are currently second in the league table, behind Ajax on goal difference. They will be keen to continue their charge for the title when they take on 10th-placed Heerenveen at the Abe Lenstra Stadion on Sunday.

One of the storied teams of Dutch football, PSV last won the league in 2017-18. While Ajax have expectedly dominated proceedings this season, with an astounding goal difference of +40, PSV have won one game more than them.

It's been a mixed bag for their hosts this season, who come into this game after a 2-1 win over Willem II in a game in which they had 29 percent possession.

Heereneen vs PSV Head-to-Head

PSV have expectedly dominated this rivalry, having won 14 of the 33 encounters. Heerenveen have only managed six victories over their mighty rivals. The rest of the games have ended in draws.

When the two teams last faced each other in May, it finished in a pulsating 2-2 draw.

Heerenveen form guide (Eredivisie): W-D-L-L-L

PSV form guide (Eredivisie): W-W-W-L-W

Heerenveen vs PSV Team News

Heerenveen

Manager Johnny Jansen does have a few of his players missing, some of whom are out with long-term injuries.

Centre-back Pawel Bochniewicz is expected to be out until next April with a cruciate ligament injury. First-choice keeper Erwin Mulder is missing action after breaking his thumb. Sven van Beek and Arjen van der Heide will also miss the match due to injury.

Anthony Musaba is suspended following his red card against Willem II in the last match.

Injuries: Pawel Bochniewicz, Erwin Mulder, Sven van Beek, Arjen van der Heide

Suspension: Anthony Musaba

PSV

PSV are coming off a fine 2-0 win over Austrian side Sturm Graz and have coped well despite losing a of players to various injuries and ailments. Left-back Phillipp Max joined the ranks of the unavailable after contracting COVID-19 on November 19th.

Midfielder Ryan Thomas has been out since October, while American starlet Richard Ledezma has been out since December with still no date set for his return.

Injuries: Mees Kreekels, Maximiliano Romero, Noni Madueke, Cody Gakpo, Jordan Teze, Ryan Thomas, Eran Zahavi, Richard Ledezma, Shurandy Sambo

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Philipp Max

Suspension: None

Heerenveen vs PSV Predicted XI

Heerenveen Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Xavier Mous (GK); Rami Kaib, Ibrahim Dresevic, Nick Backer, Milan van Ewijk; Nicolas Madsen; Benjamin Nygren, Joey Veerman, Tibor Halilovic, Filip Stefanovic; Hank Veerman

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Mwene, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Mauro Junior; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Ritsu Doan, Mario Gotze, Bruma; Carlos Vinicius

Heerenveen vs PSV Prediction

Injuries have not riled the Eindhoven side this season and they should prove to be too strong for the home team in this one. Heerenveen will look to play on the counter with a four-man back line and a defensive midfielder set to make it difficult for the visitors. We are going for a narrow PSV win.

Prediction: Heerenveen 1-2 PSV

Edited by Shardul Sant