Heerenveen vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025

The action continues in round three of the Eredivisie as Heerenveen and Twente lock horns at the Abe Lenstra Stadion on Sunday. Joseph Oosting’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last seven games against the hosts and will be looking to extend this dominant run.

Heerenveen were dealt their first defeat of the new Eredivisie campaign last Saturday, when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Groningen after conceding a gut-wrenching 94th-minute winner.

Robin Veldman’s side have now dropped points for a second consecutive game this season, having let their lead slip away in the 1-1 stalemate against Volendam on the opening matchday.

While Heerenveen will be looking to find their feet, next up is the stern challenge of an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their last seven attempts.

Like the home side, Twente failed to get their first win of the new season on the board last weekend, falling to a 2-0 defeat against PSV Eindhoven on home turf.

Before that, Oosting’s men kicked off the season with a 1-0 loss against PEC Zwolle on August 10 courtesy of an eighth-minute strike from 25-year-old forward Thijs Oosting.

Twente have lost all but one of their last six league games since picking up consecutive victories over Sparta Rotterdam and Utrecht in May, and will be looking to stop the rot at the Abe Lenstra Stadion.

Heerenveen vs Twente Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 60 meetings between the sides, Twente hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Heerenveen have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Twente are unbeaten in their last seven games against Veldman’s men, picking up four wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss in September 2022.

Heerenveen are on a run of nine consecutive Eredivisie home games without defeat, claiming five wins and four draws since the start of February.

Heerenveen vs Twente Prediction

Following their stuttering start to the new season, Twente have now lost five of their most recent six Eredivisie matches and will be looking to find their feet this weekend.

However, Heerenveen have made their home turf a tough ground for visiting sides this year, and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Heerenveen 1-1 Twente

Heerenveen vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Heerenveen’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

