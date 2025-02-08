Heerenveen vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025 

Heerenveen and Twente will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 22 clash on Sunday (February 9th). The game will be played at Abe Lenstra Stadion.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Sittard at the same venue last weekend. They took the lead twice through Levi Smans and Eser Gurbuz but the visitors equalized on each occasion through Kristoffer Peterson and Rodrigo Guth.

Twente also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Go Ahead Eagles in their last game. They went into the break with a one-goal deficit courtesy of Evert Linthorst's 11th-minute strike. Sem Steijn scored a quickfire brace to put the visitors ahead midway through the second half before Mats Deijl equalized from the spot in injury time.

Trending

The stalemate left The Reds in sixth spot in the standings, having garnered 35 points from 20 games. Heerenveen are 10th with 25 points to their name.

Heerenveen vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Twente have 33 wins from the last 72 head-to-head games. Heerenveen were victorious on 22 occasions while 17 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Twente claimed a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Twente have scored at least two goals in five of the last six head-to-head games.

Heerenveen have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five league games.

Five of Twente's last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Six of Heerenveen's last seven home games have produced less than three goals.

Heerenveen vs Twente Prediction

Heerenveen are winless in their last four games across competitions and have also not won any of the last six head-to-head games (four losses).

Twente are underperforming by their usual standards this season and have won just one of their last four league games (two losses). Entertainment is typically guaranteed when Joseph Oosting's side travel, with each of their last five away games witnessing goals at both ends and also producing three goals or more.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Heerenveen 2-3 Twente

Heerenveen vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Twente to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Twente to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback