Heerenveen vs Vitesse prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2023-24

Heerenveen and Vitesse go head-to-head at the Abe Lenstra Stadion in the penultimate round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign on Sunday. An 18-point deduction has seen Edward Sturing‘s side plunge to the bottom of the table and they will look to go down with their heads held high.

Heerenveen’s push for a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs came to an end last weekend as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Almere City.

With that result, Kees Van Wonderen’s side have now failed to win seven of their last eight matches in a disappointing collapse at the business end of the season.

With 37 points from 32 matches, Heerenveen are currently 10th in the Eredivisie table, six points adrift of ninth-placed Sparta Rotterdam, who have a significantly superior goal difference.

Vitesse, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a 1-0 defeat against FC Utrecht at the Stadion Galgenwaard last Sunday.

This followed a 3-2 victory over Fortuna Sittard on April 28 which saw their seven-match winless run come to an end.

Vitesse’s 35-year stint in the Dutch top flight will come to an end this season as they sit rooted to the bottom of the Eredivisie table with just two points. Vitesse were docked 18 points earlier this season for repeated licensing regulation breaches and for providing investigators with incorrect information.

Heerenveen vs Vitesse Head-To-Head

With 19 wins from the last 56 meetings between the sides, Heerenveen hold a superior record in the history of this fixture. Vitesse have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Heerenveen Form Guide: D-L-W-L-D

Vitesse Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Heerenveen vs Vitesse Team News

Heerenveen

The hosts will take to the pitch with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Vitesse

Mexx Meerdink, Davy Pröpper, Miliano Jonathans and Fodé Fofana are all injured and out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: Mexx Meerdink, Davy Pröpper, Miliano Jonathans, Fodé Fofana

Suspended: None

Heerenveen vs Vitesse Predicted XI

Heerenveen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mickey van der Hart; Hussein Ali, Sven van Beek, Pawel Bochniewicz, Mats Koehlert; Simon Olsson, Thom Haye; Patrik Waalemark, Anas Tahiri, Che Nunnely; Pelle van Amersfoort

Vitesse Predicted XI (4-3-3): Eloy Room; Carlens Arcus, Dominik Oroz, Ramon Hendriks, Enzo Cornelisse; Mathijs Tielemans, Paxten Aaronson, Gyan de Regt; Anis Hadj Moussa, Marco van Ginkel, Amine Boutrah

Heerenveen vs Vitesse Prediction

Despite their recent run of results, Heerenveen will look to find their feet and close out the season on a high. While we expect Vitesse to put up a fight, we predict the home side will do just enough to claim all three points.

Prediction: Heerenveen 2-1 Vitesse