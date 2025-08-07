Heerenveen vs Volendam Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Heerenveen and Voldendam will battle for three points in their opening game of the new Eredivisie campaign on Saturday (August 9th). The game will be played at Abe Lenstra Stadion.
The hosts have not been in competitive action since falling to a 4-1 defeat away to AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie Conference League playoff in May 2025. They concluded preparations for the new season with a 1-1 draw in a friendly with Olympiacos last weekend. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Luuk Brouwers' 28th-minute strike. Chiquinho equalized five minutes into the second half.
Volendam's last competitive game saw them fall to a 4-1 defeat away to Dordrecht in their final game of the Eerste Divisie campaign in May. They secured promotion to the top flight despite the loss, finishing top of the league. They are coming into the new campaign on the back of a 2-1 loss to Venlo in a friendly. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Naim Matoug and Dean Zandbergen scoring for Venlo while Robin van Cruijsen scored a late consolation strike.
Heerenveen vs Volendam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Heerenveen have 20 wins from the last 45 head-to-head games. Volendam were victorious 15 times, while 10 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in February 2024 when Heerenveen claimed a 4-0 away win.
- Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Heerenveen did not win any of their four pre-season friendlies (three draws).
- Volendam's six pre-season friendlies witnessed goals at both ends, with four games producing over 2.5 goals.
- Heerenveen have won four of the last five head-to-head games (one loss).
Heerenveen vs Volendam Prediction
Heerenveen ended last season in ninth spot and will hope to improve on that this season. They begin their new campaign against a newly-promoted side and are unsurprisingly the favorites to claim maximum points in front of their fans.
Volendam returned to the Eredivisie at the first time of asking. They will have a baptism of fire, as they are scheduled to face three of last season's top nine in their opening four games.
We back the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Heerenveen 3-1 Volendam
Heerenveen vs Volendam Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Heerenveen to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Heerenveen to score over 1.5 goals