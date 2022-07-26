Heidelberg United vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 Australia Cup

Heidelberg United and Brisbane Roar will square off at Olympic Park in the round of 32 of the 2022 Australia Cup on Wednesday.

With this game, Brisbane Roar get their 2022-23 season underway, having played a couple of games in the Queensland Champions Cup, a pre-season friendly tournament. They faced Premier League sides Aston Villa and Leeds United, though both games ended in narrow defeats for the A-League side.

Heidelberg United, who play in the National Premier League Victoria, head into this cup tie having secured a 5-1 win against Dandenong City in their league fixture on Sunday.

They booked their place in the round of 32 fixtures thanks to their impressive campaign in the preliminary rounds.

Heidelberg United vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 20 times to date, with all meetings coming in the erstwhile National Soccer League. The two sides last met in 1986 and it will be interesting to see how the fixture turns out now.

Heidelberg have the better record in this fixture with 11 wins to their name, while Brisbane have been able to defeat their southern rivals just thrice. The spoils have been shared six times between the two sides.

Heidelberg United form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Brisbane Roar form guide (all competitions): L-L

Heidelberg United vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Heidelberg United

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the Bergers and they should be able to field a strong starting XI here.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Brisbane Roar

The A-League side will also travel to the Olympic Park with an almost full-strength squad. Jordan Holmes is not expected to start here on account of a wrist injury.

Injured: Jordan Holmes.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Heidelberg United vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XIs

Heidelberg United (4-4-2): Brendan White (GK); Ajdin Fetahagic, Reuben Way, Ivan Franjic, Joseph Franjić; Giannis Georgopoulos, Deion Nikolaidis, Anthony Theodoropoulos, Joshua Robert Pin; Kaine Sheppard, Kosta Petratos.

Brisbane Roar (4-3-3): Macklin Freke (GK); Tom Aldred, Jack Hingert, Anton Mlinaric, Scott Neville; Jay O'Shea, Riku Danzaki, Rahmat Akbari, Connor Chapman; Charlie Austin, Luke Ivanovic.

Heidelberg United vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Although Heidelberg have a superior record in this fixture at the moment, Brisbane have the better squad quality. Heidelberg should be able to score at least one goal here, but we are backing Brisbane to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Heidelberg United 1-2 Brisbane Roar

