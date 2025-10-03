Heidelberg United vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Heidelberg United square off against Newcastle Jets at Lakeside Stadium in the Australia Cup final on Saturday. Heidelberg are looking to become the first team outside of the top flight to lift the trophy, while the Jets are on the lookout for their first silverware since 2008.

Heidelberg have enjoyed a flawless run in the campaign thus far and overcame Auckland 2-0 in the semifinals in August. Bul Jauch broke the deadlock in the 75th minute and Asahi Yokokawa doubled their lead nine minutes later. They were last in action in the National Premier Leagues Victoria Grand Final last month and defeated Dandenong City 2-1.

The Jets booked their place in the final for the first time with a 4-2 triumph over Avondale in August. A brace from Luca Tevere helped Avondale equalize, but late goals from Eli Adams and Alexandro Nunes helped them restore their two-goal lead.

Heidelberg United vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive match.

Heidelberg head into the match on a seven-game unbeaten streak, recording five wins. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in their four games in the Australia Cup thus far.

Newcastle have scored 14 goals in their four games in the Australia Cup while keeping two clean sheets.

Heidelberg United have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven games in all competitions. They have kept three clean sheets in that period and have conceded one goal apiece in three games in that period.

The Jets have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven competitive games.

Heidelberg United vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

The Bergers defeated A-League teams in their last three games in the Australia Cup while keeping clean sheets, and will look to complete a clean sweep here. They will be without the services of Sabit Ngor, who returned to the Central Coast Mariners this week.

The Jets will play their first competitive match in more than a month and might be a bit rusty. They overcame defending champions Macarthur in the quarterfinals and met NPL Premiers Avondale in the semifinals. Alex Badolato is expected to be their only absentee, as he is away with the national team at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The match is expected to be a closely contested affair. Since A-League teams have always won the Australia Cup, we back the Jets to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Heidelberg United 2-3 Newcastle Jets

Heidelberg United vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle Jets to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

