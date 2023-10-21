Heidenheim vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2023

Heidenheim and Augsburg return to action in the German Bundesliga when they go head-to-head at Voith-Arena on Sunday.

Jess Thorup’s men are without an away win in the league in over a year and will head into the weekend looking to end this dire run.

Heidenheim failed to return to winning ways during the international break as they fell to a 1-0 friendly loss against SpVgg Greuther Fürth on October 12.

This was in keeping with their early struggles in the Bundesliga, where they are on a run of two defeats in their last three matches and have picked up just two wins this season.

With seven points from seven matches, Heidenheim are currently 10th in the league table, level on points with 11th-placed Darmstadt.

Like the hosts, Augsburg continue to struggle for results as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Darmstadt just before the international break.

Thorup’s men have now lost three of their last four outings, with a 2-1 victory over Mainz on September 23 being the exception.

With five points from seven matches, Augsburg are currently 15th in the Bundesliga standings, just one point above the bottom three.

Heidenheim vs Augsburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Augsburg boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Heidenheim have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Augsburg are currently on a three-match unbeaten run against Heidenheim, claiming two wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in September 2014.

Heidenheim are unbeaten in five of their last six competitive home matches, picking up four wins and one draw since late April.

Augsburg have failed to win their last 18 competitive away games, losing 15 and claiming three draws since a 3-2 victory over Schalke in October 2022.

Heidenheim vs Augsburg Prediction

Heidenheim and Augsburg have struggled for results this season and will head into the weekend looking to pick up a morale-boosting victory. Both sides are currently evenly matched on paper and we see them canceling out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-1 Augsburg

Heidenheim vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the visitors’ last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of Augsburg’s last eight outings)