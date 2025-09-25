Heidenheim vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Heidenheim will host Augsburg at the Voith-Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have endured a woeful start to their league campaign and are the only side in the division yet to pick up a single point after the first four games.
They were beaten 2-1 by newly-promoted Hamburg in their last match, conceding a goal in either half before 19-year-old Adam Kölle netted a late consolation strike to register his maiden professional goal in his Bundesliga debut.
Augsburg, meanwhile, beat Freiburg 3-1 on the road in their Bundesliga opener last month but have lost all of their subsequent three games. They suffered a deflating 4-1 home defeat to 10-man Mainz last time out, conceding all four goals before substitute Samuel Essende reduced the deficit seven minutes from normal time.
The visitors, who sit 16th in the Bundesliga standings, are three points above their weekend opponents at the bottom of the pile and will be looking to at least retain that advantage when they play on Saturday.
Heidenheim vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been eight meetings between Heidenheim and Augsburg. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won five times, with their final matchup ending level.
- The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their eight games in this fixture.
- The visitors have lost just one of their last seven games in this fixture.
- Augsburg have conceded 10 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only Union Berlin (11) have shipped more.
- Heidenheim have scored two goals in the German top flight this term. Only Borussia Monchengladbach (1) have managed fewer.
Heidenheim vs Augsburg Prediction
Frank Schmidt's side are on a four-game losing streak in competitive action and will be desperate to get points on the board this weekend. They have, however, won just one home game since January and have work to do on Saturday.
Similarly, Augsburg have lost their last three games on the bounce, with their poor defensive showings this season a major source of concern. They are the stronger side ahead of the weekend clash and should come out on top here.
Prediction: Heidenheim 1-2 Augsburg
Heidenheim vs Augsburg Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Augsburg to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the visitors' last five matches)