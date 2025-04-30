Heidenheim vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2, 2025

Heidenheim host Bochum at the Voith-Arena on Friday in the Bundesliga. The hosts need a win in the relegation six-pointer.

They picked up a huge result last time out, beating a wayward Stuttgart side 1-0 on the road. Mathias Honsak came off the bench to score a brilliant winner for Frank Schmidt's men.

Bochum, meanwhile, were the only side in the bottom three not to win last weekend. They drew 1-1 with Union Berlin on Sunday, finding themselves a goal down at the break before Matus Bero rescued a point for Die Blauen midway through the second half.

Bochum are bottom of the pile with 21 points. They are four points behind Heidenheim in the sole relegation playoff spot and will be relegated with a loss.

Heidenheim vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between the two clubs. Heidenheim trail 10-4.

Bochum are undefeated in nine games in the fixture since 2019.

Heidenheim have the worst Bundesliga home record this season, with 10 points secured out of an obtainable 45.

Bochum have the second-worst offensive and defensive records in the top flight this season, with 30 goals scored and 63 conceded.

Bochum picked up a comfortable 2-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Heidenheim vs Bochum Prediction

Heidenheim head into the weekend clash full of confidence following their win over Stuttgart last time out. They have, however, lost all but one of their last eight home games.

Bochum, meanwhile, are without a win in six league games, losing five. They have found joy in this fixture recently but could see their four-year stay in the top flight end this weekend.

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-0 Bochum

Heidenheim vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Heidenheim

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of their last six matchups.)

