Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2nd 2024

Heidenheim play host to Borussia Dortmund at the Voith-Arena as round 20 of the German Bundesliga gets underway on Friday.

Both sides head into the weekend in contrasting form, with Edin Terzic’s men winning their three league matches since the turn of the year.

Heidenheim were involved in a share of the spoils for the third consecutive game as they played out a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim last Saturday.

Frank Schmidt’s side have now gone six consecutive games without defeat in the Bundesliga, claiming three wins and three draws since early December.

Heidenheim will be satisfied with what has been a solid debut top-flight campaign as they sit 10th in the league table, level on points with ninth-placed Werder Bremen.

Over in the West, Borussia Dortmund maintained their 100% start to the new year as they picked up a comfortable 3-1 victory over Bochum last Sunday.

Terzic’s men have now won three games on the trot and are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, claiming five draws and three wins since December’s 3-2 loss against Leipzig.

With 36 points from 19 matches, Dortmund are currently fourth in the Bundesliga table, 13 points adrift of league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Heidenheim and Borussia Dortmund, with Terzic’s side claiming one win and one draw in their previous two encounters.

September’s reverse fixture ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw, Dortmund throwing away their two-goal lead in the final half-hour at the Signal Iduna Park.

Heidenheim are unbeaten in their last six league matches, picking up 12 points from the last 18 since a 2-1 loss against Leipzig on December 9.

Dortmund are unbeaten in their last four Bundesliga away matches, picking up eight points from a possible 12 since the start of December.

Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

While Heidenheim will be looking to replicate their impressive reverse-leg display, Dortmund have flown out of the blocks this year and are currently firing on all cylinders.

We predict Terzic’s men will pick up where they left off against Bochum and come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Dortmund’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of Dortmund’s last nine outings)