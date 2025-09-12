Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Heidenheim and Borussia Dortmund return to action in the German Bundesliga when they square off at the Voith Arena on Saturday. Frank Schmidt’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win the previous five meetings between the two teams.

Heidenheim secured a morale-boosting result during the international break as they held on to see out a narrow 3-2 victory over German lower-tier side Kaiserslautern last Friday.

Before that, Schmidt’s side kicked off the new season with an emphatic 5-0 win over Bahlinger SC in the DFB Pokal first round on August 16 before suffering consecutive defeats against Wolfsburg and Leipzig in their opening two Bundesliga matches.

While Heidenheim will be looking to get their league campaign off and running this weekend, they go up against an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their last five attempts since July 2014.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund turned in a dominant team display last time out when they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Union Berlin at the Signal Iduna Park.

Before that, Niko Kovac’s men were disappointed in the season opener on August 23, when they were held to a 3-3 draw by St. Pauli after blowing their two-goal lead in the final four minutes of normal time.

Dortmund have come into the new season off the back of a solid 2024-25 campaign, where they finished fourth in the Bundesliga table to book their spot in the UEFA Champions League group stages for the 10th consecutive year.

Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, picking up three wins and two draws from the last five meetings between the two teams.

Dortmund are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since the start of pre-season.

Heidenheim have failed to win any of their last six Bundesliga home games, losing four and picking up two draws since the start of April.

Dortmund are unbeaten in their last five away matches in the league, losing three and picking up two draws since March’s 2-0 defeat against Leipzig.

Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

While Heidenheim will look to build on their friendly victory over Kaiserslautern, next up is the challenge of a Dortmund side that they have failed to get the better of in any of their last five attempts.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing Kovac’s men to come away with all three points at Voith Arena.

Prediction: Heidenheim 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of Dortmund’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the visitors’ last 10 outings)

