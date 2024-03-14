Heidenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Heidenheim will welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to the Voith-Arena in a mid-table Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last four league outings, suffering three defeats. They suffered a 1-0 away loss to Augsburg last week, failing to score for just the second time in the Bundesliga in 2024.

The visitors have endured a poor run of form recently, with just one win in their last nine games in all competitions. In their previous league outing, they played out a 3-3 home draw against Koln last week, with substitute Robin Hack scoring a three-minute brace in the second half.

Hack was on the scoresheet again as they met Saarbrucken in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals on Wednesday. Saarbrucken overturned a one-goal deficit, with Kai Brünker scoring the match-winner in the third minute of injury time. Monchengladbach saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end and will look to return to winning ways.

Heidenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just thrice thus far, with two of the meetings coming in October, earlier this season. Monchengladbach have a 100% record in these games and registered a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 5-2 in three meetings thus far.

The visitors have the third-worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding 49 goals in 25 league games, with 29 coming in away games.

Heidenheim are winless in their four home games in the Bundesliga in 2024, suffering two consecutive 2-1 defeats.

Borussia Monchengladbach are winless in their last nine away games in the Bundesliga, suffering six losses.

The hosts have just one win in the Bundesliga in 2024, with five games ending in draws.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 45-34 in 25 league games thus far.

Heidenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

The hosts have just one win in 2024 and have lost three of their last four league games. Interestingly, they are winless in four league games at home this year, scoring three times while conceding five goals. They have scored just two goals in this fixture and lost the two meetings earlier this season.

Marvin Pieringer was subbed off with a thigh injury last week and faces a late fitness test. Benedikt Gimber will serve a suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last week.

Die Fohlen saw their unbeaten run end after three games in the midweek as they suffered a shock 2-1 loss to third-tier side Saarbrucken, giving away a one-goal lead.

Alassane Pléa and Tomáš Čvančara remain unavailable through injuries for manager Gerardo Seoane, while Maximilian Wöber is a doubt. Jordan Pefok is the only reliable striker for them and should retain his place in the starting XI.

Considering the recent struggles of the two teams and recent history, they are likely to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Heidenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jan-Niklas Beste to score or assist any time - Yes