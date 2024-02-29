Heidenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Heidenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns at Voith Arena on Saturday.

While the hosts set out to secure their first home win of the year, Dino Toppmoller’s men will be looking to end their six-game winless run.

Heidenheim were denied consecutive away victories for the first time this season as they played out a 2-2 draw with Union Berlin at the An der alten Försterei last Saturday.

Frank Schmidt’s men have now gone unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches across all competitions, picking up five wins and five draws since the second week of December.

With 28 points from 23 matches, Heidenheim are currently 10th in the Bundesliga table but could rise into seventh place with all three points this weekend.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt needed a 92nd-minute strike from Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush to salvage a 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg last Sunday.

Die Adler have now failed to win their last six matches across all competitions, a run which has seen them crash out of the UEFA Europa Conference League courtesy of a 4-3 aggregate loss against Union Saint-Gilloise.

With 34 points from 23 matches, Frankfurt are currently sixth in the Bundesliga standings, just four points above seventh-placed Hoffenheim outside the European qualification places.

Heidenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, with Eintracht Frankfurt claiming two wins in their previous three encounters.

Heidenheim have picked up one win, which came in July 2015, when they beat Die Adler 2-1 in a friendly at the An der Alten Försterei.

Frankfurt have gone six consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing twice and claiming four draws since the start of February.

Heidenheim are unbeaten in six of their last seven competitive home games, claiming three wins and three draws since the start of November.

Frankfurt have won just one of their last 10 away matches in all competitions while losing five and claiming four draws since late November.

Heidenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Heidenheim and Frankfurt have endured a difficult start to the year and will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are backing Toppmoller’s men to come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Heidenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Frankfurt’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in the visitors' last five outings)