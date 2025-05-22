Heidenheim vs Elversberg Prediction and Betting Tips | May 22nd 2025

Heidenheim will host Elversberg at the Voith-Arena on Thursday in the first leg of the 2024-25 Bundesliga Relegation/Promotion Playoffs. The home side endured a difficult season in the German top flight this term and must now fight for their survival in the relegation playoffs.
They suffered a 4-1 thrashing to Werder Bremen in their final game of the regular season, finding themselves three goals down before substitute Luca Kerber headed home a late consolation goal. Frank Schmidt's men will be looking to put all that behind them to secure a first-leg advantage ahead of their trip to Saarland next week.
Elversberg, meanwhile, have taken massive strides in German football in recent years as they find themselves pushing for top-flight football just two years on from their debut season in the second tier. They picked up a 2-1 away win at Schalke in their final game of the regular season, with efforts from Lukas Petkov and Maurice Neubauer confirming a third-place finish for Horst Steffen's men in the 2. Bundesliga.
Heidenheim vs Elversberg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been just two meetings between the two teams, with Heidenheim picking up a win and a draw in those games.
- The two clubs last faced off in a 3. Liga clash back in April 2014, which ended 1-1.
- The visitors finished the regular season with the second-best defensive record in the 2. Bundesliga has conceded 37 goals in 34 matches.
- Heidenheim have the worst home record in the German top-flight this season, picking up just 11 points from 17 matches.
- Hailing from a town of 13,000 people, victory in the playoffs would make Elversberg the smallest club to ever play in the Bundesliga.
Heidenheim vs Elversberg Prediction
Heidenheim's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten streak, and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have been poor at home all season, but are the stronger side on paper and are therefore favorites heading into this one.
Elversberg have won their last three games and are undefeated in their last eight. The visitors will be keen to keep the scoreline respectable this week in hopes of finishing the job on home turf next Monday.
Prediction: Heidenheim 2-1 Elversberg
Heidenheim vs Elversberg Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Heidenheim to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)