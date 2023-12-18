Heidenheim vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023

Heidenheim and Freiburg bring round 16 of the German Bundesliga to an end when they lock horns at the Voith-Arena on Wednesday.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the sides since the 2015-16 campaign, when Christian Streich’s men did the double over the hosts in the 2. Bundesliga.

Heidenheim picked up successive wins for the first time this season when they beat Mainz 1-0 at the Mewa Arena last Saturday.

This followed a 3-2 home victory over Darmstadt on December 9 which saw their three-match winless run come to an end.

With 17 points from 15 matches, Heidenheim are currently 12th in the Bundesliga table, level on points with 11th-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

Freiburg, on the other hand, returned to winning ways at the weekend when they edged out Koln 2-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, Streich’s men fell to a 2-0 loss against West Ham United in the Europa League, where they finished second in Group A with 12 points from six matches.

Freiburg, who have won their last three Bundesliga matches, are currently sixth in the league standings, having picked up 24 points from 15 games.

Heidenheim vs Freiburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Freiburg are unbeaten in their three games against Heidenheim, picking up two wins and one draw since November 2015.

With Saturday’s victory, Heidenheim have won successive Bundesliga matches for the first time since their return to the top flight.

Freiburg have won all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 2-0 Europa League loss against Freiburg on December 14 being the exception.

Frank Schmidt’s men are unbeaten in five of their last six Bundesliga home games, claiming four wins and one draw since the start of September.

Heidenheim vs Freiburg Prediction

Heidenheim and Freiburg have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Voith-Arena.

Streich’s men have been rock solid on home turf this season and we are backing them to come away with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-1 Freiburg

Heidenheim vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Freiburg’s last six games)

Tip 3: Game to over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of the hosts' last nine matches)