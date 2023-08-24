Heidenheim vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2023

Heidenheim and Hoffenheim lock horns at the Voith Arena on Saturday (August 26) in the Bundesliga, as both sides look to recover from opening-day losses.

For the first time, Heidenheim are playing in the German top flight after winning the 2.Bundesliga last season. Frank Schmidt's team had a difficult introduction, though, losing 2-0 to Wolfsburg.

Jonas Wind struck twice for the Wolves in the first half, which was enough to down Heidenheim, who had thrashed Rostocker 8-0 in the DFB-Pokal just days earlier.

Hoffenheim, too, began their campaign with a big win in the cup, beating VfB Lubeck 4-1 in the first round. However, like Heidenheim, they failed to continue in the same vein in the Bundesliga.

Freiburg beat them 2-1 on the opening day. An own goal from Attila Szalai put the visitors in front before Roland Sallai doubled their advantage in first half added time. Ozan Kabak pulled one back for Hoffenheim, but it was not enough to inspire a comeback.

Heidenheim vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first meeting between the two sides.

Hoffenheim are unbeaten in six clashes with a Bundesliga debutant, winning three.

Hoffenheim have won their last three Bundesliga games against promoted clubs, having managed one win in nine before that.

Heidenheim lost on their Bundesliga debut. The last team to start their top-flight history with back-to-back defeats was Energie Cottbus in 2000-01 season; they lost their first three.

Hoffenheim have lost their opening Bundesliga game of a season for the second straight year. They have lost their first two top-flight games in a campaign just twice: in 2012-13 and 2015-16

Heidenheim vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Heidenheim are playing at home for the first time in the Bundesliga and will look to mark the occasion with something special. However, Hoffenheim are a much stronger side, so they should bounce back from their opening-day loss.

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-2 Hoffenheim

Heidenheim vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hoffenheim

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes