Heidenheim vs Holstein Kiel Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Heidenheim and Holstein Kiel go head-to-head in a bottom-of-the-table clash on Sunday. Frank Schmidt’s men have lost each of their last five home games across all competitions and will be looking to end this poor run.

Heidenheim failed to find their feet last Sunday as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim when the two sides squared off at the PreZero Arena.

Schmidt’s side have gone five straight games without a win, losing three and claiming two draws — a run which saw them crash out of the UEFA Europa Conference League courtesy of a 4-3 aggregate loss against Copenhagen in the playoff round.

Heidenheim have won just four of their 25 Bundesliga matches so far while losing 17 and claiming four draws to collect 16 points and sit rock-bottom in the table, nine points away from safety.

Meanwhile, Holstein Kiel were sent crashing back to earth in their quest to pull clear of the danger zone as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Stuttgart at home last Saturday.

This followed a 1-0 victory over Union Berlin at the An der alten Försterei on March 2, a result which saw their six-game winless run come to an end. Holstein Kiel have picked up 17 points from their 25 Bundesliga matches so far to sit bottom but one in the standings, one point above this weekend’s hosts.

Heidenheim vs Holstein Kiel Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides, Heidenheim boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Holstein Kiel have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Marcel Rapp’s men have failed to win their last five visits to Voith Arena, playing out a 2-2 draw in January 2019 before suffering defeats in each of their subsequent four trips.

Heidenheim are on a run of five consecutive home losses, conceding 12 goals and scoring just twice since January’s 2-0 victory over Union Berlin.

Heidenheim vs Holstein Kiel Prediction

Heidenheim and Holstein Kiel know victory here could provide the much-needed catalyst in their bid to salvage their season and we expect both teams to go all out in search of maximum points.

However, Heidenheim boast a solid home record in this fixture and we are backing them to come out on top, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Heidenheim 2-1 Holstein Kiel

Heidenheim vs Holstein Kiel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Heidenheim to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Holstein Kiel’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in eight of the visitors’ last 10 games)

