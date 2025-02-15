Heidenheim vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025

Heidenheim and Mainz go head-to-head at the Voith-Arena in round 22 of the German Bundesliga on Sunday. Bo Henriksen’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their previous three meetings since December 2023.

Ad

Heidenheim turned in a solid team display on Thursday when they fought back from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Copenhagen in the first leg of their UEFA European Conference League playoff clash.

Head coach Frank Schmidt will hope that result can serve as a springboard for a turnaround in the Bundesliga, where they are currently on a run of four consecutive defeats and have won just one of their last 16 games.

Ad

Trending

With 14 points from 21 matches, Heidenheim are currently 16th in the league standings, four points behind 15th-placed Hoffenheim just above the relegation playoff spot.

Mainz, on the other hand, dropped out of the European qualification places as they were held to a goalless draw by Augsburg at the MEWA Arena last time out.

Henriksen’s side have failed to win four of their last five outings — losing three and claiming one draw — with a 2-0 victory over Stuttgart on January 25 being the exception.

Ad

Mainz have picked up 32 points from their 21 Bundesliga games so far to sit seventh in the league table, one point behind sixth-placed Freiburg in the final European qualifying spot.

Heidenheim vs Mainz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between Heidenheim and Mainz, with Schmidt's men claiming two wins and one draw from their previous three encounters.

Heidenheim have failed to win 15 of their last 16 Bundesliga matches, losing 13 and claiming two draws since the start of October.

Mainz have lost all but one of their last five away games, with a 3-1 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt on December 21 being the exception.

Heidenheim currently hold the poorest home record in the league, having picked up just seven points from their 10 games at the Voith-Arena so far.

Ad

Heidenheim vs Mainz Prediction

While Heidenheim continue to push forward in the Conference League, they have struggled to impose themselves in the league, where they find themselves scrambling for points in the danger zone.

Mainz boast a slightly superior squad on paper and we fancy them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-2 Mainz

Heidenheim vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mainz to win

Ad

Tip 2: First to score - Mainz (Heidenheim have conceded the opening goal in their last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in five of Mainz’s last seven outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback