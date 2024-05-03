Heidenheim vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024

Heidenheim will host Mainz at the Voith-Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have enjoyed an overall impressive debut season in the German top flight and are now pushing for a top-half league finish. They beat last-placed Darmstadt 1-0 in their last match, with Nikola Dovedan coming off the bench to score a late winner for Frank Schmidt's men.

Heidenheim sit mid-table in 10th place with 37 points picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally on Sunday.

Mainz, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They played out a 1-1 draw against Koln last time out, with Leandro Barreiro opening the scoring midway through the first half before their opponents leveled the scores from the spot deep into additional time.

The visitors sit 16th in the league standings with 28 points from 31 matches and will avoid automatic relegation with a win on Sunday, provided Koln fail to win elsewhere.

Heidenheim vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark just the second meeting between Heidenheim and Mainz, with the hosts picking up a 1-0 win in their maiden matchup back in December.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games.

Heidenheim have scored 44 league goals this season, the highest of any team in the bottom half of the Bundesliga standings.

The 05ers have conceded 49 goals in the German top flight this season, the fewest of any team in the bottom half of the pile.

Mainz are the only side in the Bundesliga this season without a win on the road.

Six of Heidenheim's nine league wins this season have come at the Voith-Arena.

Heidenheim vs Mainz Prediction

Heidenheim's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, won just one of their last seven home matches and could struggle here.

Mainz are on a run of consecutive draws and are undefeated in their last six matches. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Heidenheim 2-2 Mainz

Heidenheim vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Heidenheim's last five home matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)