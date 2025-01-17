Heidenheim vs St. Pauli Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Heidenheim and St. Pauli square off at the Voith-Arena on Saturday. Alexander Blessin’s men head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive defeats and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Heidenheim turned in a resilient team display last Wednesday when they fought back from behind twice to salvage a 3-3 draw against Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion.

Before that, Frank Schmidt’s side snapped their run of nine consecutive games without a win across all competitions on January 11 courtesy of a 2-0 home victory over Union Berlin.

With 14 points from 17 matches, Heidenheim are currently 15th in the Bundesliga standings, level on points with Saturday’s hosts in fourth place.

St. Pauli, on the other hand, failed to stop the rot last time out as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Bochum at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion. Blessin’s men have lost three consecutive games across all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 victory over Stuttgart on December 21.

St. Pauli will be backing themselves to bounce back this weekend as they visit the Voith-Arena, where they have won their last three visits since January 2021.

Heidenheim vs St. Pauli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The spoils have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Heidenheim and St. Pauli claiming eight wins each from their previous 19 encounters.

St. Pauli have won their last three visits to the Voith-Arena, scoring nine goals and conceding five since a 1-0 loss in October 2019.

Heidenheim have failed to win 11 of their last 12 Bundesliga games, losing nine and claiming two draws since the start of October.

St. Pauli have lost all but one of their last five Bundesliga games, with a 1-0 victory at Stuttgart on December 21 being the exception.

Heidenheim vs St. Pauli Prediction

Looking at recent meetings between the two teams, we anticipate another cagey affair at the Voith-Arena this weekend. Both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-1 St. Pauli

Heidenheim vs St. Pauli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in their last five encounters)

