Heidenheim vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

Heidenheim will entertain Stuttgart at the Voith-Arena in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form, suffering three defeats in a row in the Bundesliga. In their previous league outing, they fell to a 2-1 away loss to Borussia Monchengladbach. Their poor run continued in the DFB-Pokal second round as they suffered a 3-1 loss to Monchengladbach again on Wednesday.

Stuttgart suffered just their second defeat of the league campaign last week, falling to a 3-2 home loss to Hoffenheim. They bounced back with a 1-0 win over Union Berlin in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday, with Deniz Undav scoring the only goal of the match in the 45th minute.

The hosts are in 15th place in the league table with just seven points from nine games. The visitors have 21 points to their name and are in third place in the table, trailing league leaders Bayer Leverkusen by four points.

Heidenheim vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off four times thus far, with all meetings coming in the 2. Bundesliga. The visitors have a narrow 2-1 lead in wins and one game has ended in a stalemate.

All meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the visitors outscoring the hosts 8-5 in that period.

The two wins for Heidenheim in the Bundesliga have both come at home. They are winless in their home meetings against Stuttgart, suffering a defeat and playing out a draw.

The visitors have the joint second-best attacking record in the Bundesliga this term, scoring 27 goals in nine games, a new club record for them in the top flight at this stage of the competition.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in eight of their nine league games this season.

Heidenheim vs Stuttgart Prediction

Heidenheim have struggled in their debut Bundesliga campaign thus far, registering just two wins in nine games, though both have come at home. Nine of their 13 league goals this season have come in just four home games and they are expected to continue the goalscoring run in this match.

Thomas Keller and Elidon Qenaj are confirmed absentees for the home team while Marnon Busch faces a late fitness test after missing the DFB-Pokal game against Monchengladbach due to illness. Marvin Pieringer was substituted with an injury in that game and is likely to sit this one out.

Die Roten saw their six-game winning run in the Bundesliga come to an end last week and will be desperate to return to winning ways. The absence of their free-scoring top-scorer Serhou Guirassy has been a blow for head coach Sebastian Hoeneß. Guirassy resumed training for the first time after two weeks and will look to return to fitness after the international break.

The visitors have won three away games on the trot, keeping clean sheets in the last two. They have an unbeaten away record against the hosts and, considering their current goalscoring form, we back them to record a win in the first-ever Bundesliga meeting between the two South German rivals.

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-2 Stuttgart

Heidenheim vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Deniz Undav to score or assist any time - Yes