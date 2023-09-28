Heidenheim vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2023

Heidenheim will welcome Union Berlin to the Voith-Arena in a mid-table Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

The hosts failed to build on their first win of the season in their previous outing and fell to a 4-1 away loss at Bayer Leverkusen last week. Nonetheless, with four points from five games, they are in 13th place in the league table.

On-loan striker Eren Dinkçi scored for the third game in a row and will look to continue his goalscoring form in this match.

The visitors have seen a drop in form this month and have suffered four defeats in a row across all competitions. They suffered their third defeat in as many league games last week, falling to a 2-0 home loss to Hoffenheim. They have failed to score in their last three games and will look to return to winning ways.

Heidenheim vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 12 times across all competitions thus far and will meet for the first time in the Bundesliga. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with six wins to their name. The visitors have four wins and two games have ended in draws. They have met in a friendly as well, which the hosts won.

They last met in the second round of the DFB-Pokal last season, with Union Berlin recording a 2-0 home win. It was their first win over their southern rivals in seven games.

Heidenheim have won five of their last six home meetings against the capital club.

Both teams have scored nine goals in five games in the Bundesliga this season, though the visitors have the better defensive record, conceding nine goals while the hosts have let in 13 goals in that period.

Interestingly, seven of the visitors' nine goals have been scored from headers.

Heidenheim vs Union Berlin Prediction

The hosts have just one win in the Bundesliga this season, with that win coming at home against Werder Bremen earlier this month. They have suffered just one defeat at home against the visitors in seven games, including friendlies, and are strong favorites.

They do not have any fresh absentees for the match as Elidon Qenaj remains sidelined with an injury and Marnon-Thomas Busch is also expected to sit this one out.

Die Eisernen have lost all four games in September across all competitions and will look to sign off for the month with a win. They have just two wins in their last eight away games in the Bundesliga and might struggle here.

They remain without the services of Robin Knoche, András Schäfer, Laurenz Dehl, and Rani Khedira through injuries. Alex Král returned to training after missing out earlier this week and will face a late fitness test.

The visitors have a busy schedule and will host Braga in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, so head coach Urs Fischer will have to make a few changes to the starting XI.

With that in mind, we expect the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-1 Union Berlin

Heidenheim vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Eren Dinkçi to score or assist any time - Yes