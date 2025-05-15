Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Heidenheim will host Werder Bremen at the Voith-Arena on Saturday in the final round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have endured a disappointing campaign but have picked up important points at the tail end of the season and are headed for the relegation playoffs, although a remarkable set of results on the closing day could see them secure a dramatic escape.

Ad

They picked up an impressive 3-0 victory over Union Berlin in their last match, with Jan Schoppner's second-half strike sandwiched between goals from Adrian Beck.

Werder Bremen, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league this season, with their weak goal difference now set to deny them a spot in Europe. They played out a goalless draw against RB Leipzig last time out and had multiple chances to get on the scoresheet but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit eighth in the league table with 48 points from 33 matches. They are only three points behind Mainz in sixth place, but have a goal difference of -6 and can practically be considered out of the running for continental football.

Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 10th meeting between the two teams. Heidenheim have won four of those games while the visitors have won twice.

There have been three draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 3-3.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

Bremen have conceded 56 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the highest of any team in the top half of the pile.

Heidenheim have picked up 11 points on home turf this season, the fewest in the division so far.

Ad

Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Frank Schmidt's men have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three matches. They have, however, won just one of their last nine home matches and could struggle here.

Bremen are on a run of three consecutive draws and are undefeated in their last seven outings. They have been solid on the road of late and should avoid defeat here.

Ad

Prediction: Heidenheim 2-2 Werder Bremen

Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More