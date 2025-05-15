Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Heidenheim will host Werder Bremen at the Voith-Arena on Saturday in the final round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have endured a disappointing campaign but have picked up important points at the tail end of the season and are headed for the relegation playoffs, although a remarkable set of results on the closing day could see them secure a dramatic escape.
They picked up an impressive 3-0 victory over Union Berlin in their last match, with Jan Schoppner's second-half strike sandwiched between goals from Adrian Beck.
Werder Bremen, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league this season, with their weak goal difference now set to deny them a spot in Europe. They played out a goalless draw against RB Leipzig last time out and had multiple chances to get on the scoresheet but were guilty of wasteful finishing.
The visitors sit eighth in the league table with 48 points from 33 matches. They are only three points behind Mainz in sixth place, but have a goal difference of -6 and can practically be considered out of the running for continental football.
Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the 10th meeting between the two teams. Heidenheim have won four of those games while the visitors have won twice.
- There have been three draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 3-3.
- The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.
- Bremen have conceded 56 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the highest of any team in the top half of the pile.
- Heidenheim have picked up 11 points on home turf this season, the fewest in the division so far.
Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen Prediction
Frank Schmidt's men have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three matches. They have, however, won just one of their last nine home matches and could struggle here.
Bremen are on a run of three consecutive draws and are undefeated in their last seven outings. They have been solid on the road of late and should avoid defeat here.
Prediction: Heidenheim 2-2 Werder Bremen
Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)