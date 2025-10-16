Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Heidenheim will host Werder Bremen at the Voith-Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have struggled for results in the league this season and seem set to battle relegation for a second consecutive campaign as they sit rock-bottom in the table with just three points from six matches.

Ad

After picking up their first win of the league campaign last month, Heidenheim suffered a 1-0 defeat to Stuttgart just before the international break and could have no major complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the contest.

Werder Bremen, meanwhile, have had a slow start to life under new boss Horst Steffen but remain hopeful of a top-half finish. They returned to winning ways last time out, beating St. Pauli 1-0 with summer signing Samuel Mbangula scoring the sole goal of the contest just two minutes after kick-off.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit 12th in the table with seven points from six matches and will be looking to add to that tally when they return to action this weekend.

Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between the two teams. Heidenheim have won four of those games while Bremen have won one fewer, with their other three contests ending in draws.

The visitors picked up a 4-1 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a four-game winless streak in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Heidenheim are the lowest-scoring side in the German top flight this season with just four goals.

Bremen have conceded 14 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only Eintracht Frankfurt (16) have shipped more.

Ad

Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Heidenheim have lost all but one of their six league games this season and will need to improve their offensive output if they are to climb up the table.

Die Werderaner's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats, and they will now be looking to kick on from that when they play on Saturday. They have struggled for results on the road of late, but remain the stronger side ahead of the weekend clash and should win this one.

Ad

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-2 Werder Bremen

Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bremen to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last five matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More