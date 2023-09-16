Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2023

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Heidenheim play host to Werder Bremen at the Voith-Arena on Sunday.

Ole Werner’s men head into the weekend on a run of four consecutive away defeats in the league and will be looking to pick up their first away win since April.

Heidenheim failed to find their feet during the international break as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Nuremberg on September 7.

This was in keeping with their struggles in the Bundesliga, where they have failed to win their opening three matches, losing twice and claiming one draw this season.

Frank Schmidt’s side are currently 15th in the Bundesliga table, having picked up just one point from the first nine available.

Elsewhere, Werder Bremen made it two wins from two last time out when they edged out Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0 in a friendly matchup.

Prior to that, Werner's men picked up their first win of the new Bundesliga campaign as they thrashed Mainz 4-0 on September 2 to snap their six-match winless run.

With three points from their opening three matches, Werder Bremen are currently 11th in the league table but could potentially rise to third place with a win this weekend.

Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Werder Bremen boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Heidenheim have picked up just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Schmidt’s men have lost all but one of their last four matches, with a 2-2 draw against Dortmund on September 1 being the exception.

Werder Bremen have managed just one win in their last eight away matches across all competitions while losing five and claiming two draws since late April.

Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Heidenheim and Werder Bremen have endured a slow start to the season and find themselves in the bottom half of the table. Bremen’s form on the road is currently nothing to write home about and we see the hosts holding out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-1 Werder Bremen

Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Werder Bremen’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the sides)