Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Heidenheim will host Wolfsburg at the Voith-Arena on Saturday in the opening round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. The home side endured a poor campaign last season, finishing 16th in the league table, a far cry from their eighth-place finish in the previous campaign, but ultimately beat the drop after defeating second-tier Elversberg in the relegation/promotion playoffs.

They performed well during pre-season and have begun the new campaign with a 5-0 demolition of Bahlingen in the first round of the DFB Pokal. Four different players got on the scoresheet to secure a dominant victory for Frank Schmidt's side in the cup, and they will be looking to carry that momentum into league action this weekend.

Wolfsburg also had their struggles last season with an 11th-placed league finish, prompting the dismissal of head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl. Their results in pre-season were far from ideal, but they will be looking to step things up now that it matters the most.

Like their midweek opponents, Die Wolfe enjoyed a commanding return to competitive action as they thrashed Hemelingen 9-0 in the DFB Pokal, featuring goals from six different players, including Dzenan Pejcinovic, who netted a brilliant hat-trick.

Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between the two teams. Heidenheim have won just one of those games while Wolfsburg have won five times, with their final contest ending level.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in all seven of their games in this fixture.

Wolfsburg scored 56 goals in the Bundesliga last season, the highest of any team that finished in the bottom half of the pile.

Heidenheim conceded 64 goals in the German top flight last season. Only three teams shipped more, two of which suffered automatic relegation.

Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg Prediction

The home side have won their last six games on the trot, including pre-season. They have, however, won just two games at the Voith-Arena since last October and could struggle here.

Wolfsburg suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat last time out in this fixture and will be looking to exact their revenge on Saturday. They are the stronger side ahead of the weekend opener and should win this one.

Prediction: Heidenheim 0-1 Wolfsburg

Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolfsburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

