Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Heidenheim will host Wolfsburg at the Voith-Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of results at the moment and are now pushing for a top-half-league finish. They played out a 1-1 draw against Koln last time out, heading into the break a goal down before substitute Adrian Beck scored a stunning goal early in the second half to draw the newly promoted outfit level.

Heidenheim have picked up 21 points from 17 games this season and sit mid-table in ninth place. They will be looking to continue their impressive showing when they play on Saturday.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, have struggled for form in recent weeks and have fallen behind in the race for continental football. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Mainz in their last match, with Vaclav Cerny scoring an early opener before their opponents leveled the scores on the hour mark.

The visitors sit two places and one point behind their weekend opponents in the league standings and will leapfrog them with a win on Saturday.

Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Heidenheim and Wolfsburg. The visitors have won all four of their previous matchups by an aggregate scoreline of 10-1.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in three of their four matches in this fixture.

Wolfsburg are without a clean sheet in their last three games.

All but one of Heidenheim's six league wins this season have come on home turf.

Die Wolfe have conceded 28 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the fewest of any team in the bottom half of the pile.

Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Heidenheim have picked up three wins and a draw from their last four competitive outings after winning just one of their previous seven. They are undefeated in their last four home games and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Wolfsburg are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last six competitive matches. They have won just one of their last nine games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-0 Wolfsburg

Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Heidenheim to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five competitive matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)