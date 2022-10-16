Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th October 2022

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important clash at the Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday.

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Preview

Hellas Verona are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Salernitana last week and will need to be at its best to stand a chance in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent on the domestic front so far. The Rossoneri slumped to a 2-0 victory against Chelsea in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good record against Hellas Verona and have won 11 of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's three victories.

AC Milan have won five of their last seven matches against Hellas Verona and are currently on a three-game winning streak in this fixture.

The previous game between these two teams at the Marcantonio Bentegodi in the Serie A that ended in a draw took place over 22 years ago.

Hellas Verona have lost their last four matches in the Serie A - the last time they lost five consecutive matches in the competition was in 2018.

AC Milan have excelled away from home on the domestic front this season and are currently the only Serie A team that remains unbeaten on the road in the competition.

With a victory in this fixture, AC Milan will have won at least seven of their first 10 opening Serie A games in three consecutive campaigns for the first time in their history.

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan are yet to hit the heights they scaled last season but have shown flashes of their brilliance in the Serie A so far. The Rossoneri have an excellent squad at the moment and will rely on the likes of Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud to step up this weekend.

AC Milan @acmilan

meets the fans with his Capsule Collection 🟡



Pazzi di Theo. I tifosi incontrano il loro idolo al San Siro Store 🖤



#SempreMilan Don't stay behind the yellow line! @TheoHernandez meets the fans with his Capsule CollectionPazzi di Theo. I tifosi incontrano il loro idolo al San Siro Store Don't stay behind the yellow line! @TheoHernandez meets the fans with his Capsule Collection 🚄🟡Pazzi di Theo. I tifosi incontrano il loro idolo al San Siro Store ❤️🖤#SempreMilan https://t.co/LsQafx74Ju

Hellas Verona have been surprisingly poor this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-3 AC Milan

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Olivier Giroud to score - Yes

