Hellas Verona vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st October 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Hellas Verona lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an important clash at the Marcantonio Bentegodi on Monday.

Hellas Verona vs AS Roma Preview

AS Roma are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Giallorossi edged HJK to an impressive 2-1 victory in the Europa League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled in the Serie A this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Hellas Verona vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good record against Hellas Verona and have won 12 of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's two victories.

After an unbeaten run of 17 Serie A matches against Hellas Verona, AS Roma have lost two of their last four matches against the home side.

Hellas Verona have won their last two home games against Hellas Verona in the Serie A and will look to extend the streak this week.

AS Roma are unbeaten in their last seven Serie A matches against teams that start the game in the relegation zone.

Hellas Verona have lost six consecutive matches in the Serie A for only the sixth time in their history, with the other two occurrences coming in 2018 and 1979.

AS Roma have won their last three away games in the Serie A and have not secured four victories on the road in the competition since the 2019-20 campaign.

Hellas Verona vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have stepped up to the plate this season and will need to work hard to secure a top-four finish. The likes of Tammy Abraham and Lorenzo Pellegrini have been impressive so far and have a point to prove this week.

Hellas Verona are in abysmal form at the moment and will need to play out of their skins on Monday. AS Roma are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-3 AS Roma

Hellas Verona vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Tammy Abraham to score - Yes

