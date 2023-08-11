Hellas Verona vs Ascoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

Hellas Verona host Ascoli at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in the first round of the Coppa Italia on Saturday.

The Mastiffs officially begin their 2023-24 campaign following a long summer that saw them play in five pre-season matches.

Marco Baroni's side beat three amateur teams before losing both their matches in France and Germany.

Ligue 2 side Bastia condemned Hellas Verona to a 3-1 defeat before suffering another 3-2 loss at the hands of the Bundesliga's Heidenheim.

Ahead of Serie A's return next weekend, the Veneto outfit will be looking to build momentum by prevailing in their cup encounter.

Ascoli, on the other hand, played only two friendly games during the summer, winning and losing once each. The Woodpeckers beat Tolentino 5-0 in their first match before a 2-1 loss at the hands of Recanatese.

William Viali's side ply their trade in Serie B and will begin their ninth consecutive season in the second tier of Italian football next weekend away to Cosenza.

Hellas Verona vs Ascoli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 previous clashes between the sides, with Hellas Verona winning 22 times and losing to Ascoli on 12 occasions.

After winning five encounters in a row, Hellas Verona have failed to defeat Ascoli in their last three.

Hellas Verona have failed to beat Ascoli in their last two home games and could go three in a row without a victory for the first time in their history.

Hellas Verona have failed to score against Ascoli in two of their last three games.

Ascoli last won away to Hellas Verona in December 2003: 1-0 in Serie B.

After going out in the first round of the cup last year, Hellas Verona will be hoping to avoid a second consecutive exit in the first round of the competition.

Hellas Verona vs Ascoli Prediction

Hellas Verona have struggled against Ascoli of late but considering that this is a one-off match, they cannot afford to play below their best. Doing so could result in a humiliating first-round exit for the second year in a row.

Ascoli will be looking to ruffle a few feathers once again, but we predict a loss for them here.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 2-0 Ascoli

Hellas Verona vs Ascoli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hellas Verona to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No