Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona take on Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Preview

Hellas Verona are currently in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side edged Monza to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. La Dea slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bologna in the Coppa Italia in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have a good recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 14 out of the last 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's nine victories.

Atalanta have won six of their last eight matches against Hellas Verona and have scored 18 goals in these games, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in April 2022.

Hellas Verona have picked up only one point from their last six matches at home against Atalanta in Serie A and have lost each of their last four such games.

Hellas Verona won their previous game in Serie A against Monza and could secure consecutive victories in the competition for the first time since March last year.

Hellas Verona have failed to find the back of the net in their last three matches at home in Serie A.

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta have an impressive squad at their disposal and have come together as a formidable unit this season. La Dea were surprisingly ineffective against Bologna and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Hellas Verona have been inconsistent this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Atalanta are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-2 Atalanta

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Hellas Verona to score first - Yes

