Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27, 2023 

Hellas Verona host Atalanta at the Marc Antonio Bentegodi on Wednesday (September 27) in Serie A.

The hosts lost 1-0 to AC Milan in their last game, conceding the only goal of the contest after 10 minutes. Hellas are in tenth place with seven points from five games.

Atalanta, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league. They beat Cagliari 2-0 in their last game. Ademola Lookman scored the opener just after the half-hour before Mario Pasalic's second-half strike gave Gian Gasperini's men maximum points.

The visitors are sixth in the standings with nine points.

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 65th meeting between the two sides, with Verona trailing 30-18.

Verona are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

The hosts have won four of their last five games in the fixture.

Verona have scored four goals in Serie A this season. Only four teams have scored fewer; three of them occupy the relegation zone.

All five of Atalanta's goals conceded this season have come away from home.

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Prediction

Verona have lost two of their last three games after winning four on the trot. They are, however, unbeaten in four games at the Marc Antonio Bentegodi.

Atalanta, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have won three of their last four games across competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides coupled with their contrasting forms should see the visitors come out on top.

Prediction: Verona 1-2 Atalanta

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atalanta

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last four matchups.)