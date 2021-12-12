Hellas Verona vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Atalanta take on Hellas Verona on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Atalanta are in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been thoroughly impressive this season. La Dea suffered a 3-2 defeat against Villarreal this week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side edged Venezia to a 4-3 victory last week and will want a similar result this week.

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Atalanta have a slight edge over Hellas Verona and have won six out of 14 matches played between the two teams. Hellas Verona have managed five victories against Atalanta and will want to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in March this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Atalanta. Hellas Verona struggled on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Hellas Verona form guide in the Serie A: W-D-L-W-D

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Team News

Verona will face a tough test against Atalanta

Hellas Verona

Antonin Barak and Koray Gunter are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Ivan Ilic has recovered from his knock and will be able to play his part this weekend.

Injured: Antonin Barak, Koray Gunter, Gianluca Grabotta, Pawel Dawidawicz

Doubtful: Nikola Kalinic

Suspended: None

Atalanta need to win this game

Atalanta

Robin Gosens is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Matteo Lovato has made progress with his recovery, however, and could feature in the squad.

Injured: Robin Gosens

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipo; Federico Ceccherini, Nicolo Casale, Giangiacomo Magnani; Marco Faraoni, Darko Lazovic, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze; Gianluca Caprari, Kevin Lasagna, Giovanni Simeone

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso; Berat Djimsiti, Jose Luis Palomino, Rafael Toloi; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mario Pasalic, Duvan Zapata

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta can be unstoppable on their day but are susceptible to the occasional poor result. Gian Piero Gasperini has excellent players at his disposal and will want to make a statement of intent this weekend.

Hellas Verona have endured a minor slump in recent weeks and will need to work hard in this game. Atalanta have been the better team this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-3 Atalanta

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi