Hellas Verona vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Hellas Verona are set to play Atalanta on Sunday in Serie A at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

Hellas Verona come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna in their most recent game. A first-half goal from former Stoke City and West Ham United attacker and Austria international Marko Arnautovic for Bologna was cancelled out by a goal from French striker Thomas Henry for Hellas Verona. Bologna had winger Riccardo Orsolini sent off in the second-half.

Atalanta, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Stefano Pioli's AC Milan in their most recent league game. A first-half goal from Ukrainian forward Ruslan Malinovskyi for Atalanta was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer for AC Milan.

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Hellas Verona have won six games, lost five and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with Hellas Verona beating Atalanta 2-1. A goal from centre-back Federico Ceccherini and an own goal from Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners secured the win for Hellas Verona. Young centre-back Giorgio Scalvini scored the consolation goal for Atalanta.

Hellas Verona form guide in Serie A: D-L

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: D-W

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Team News

Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona could be without centre-back Federico Ceccherini, striker Roberto Piccoli and Polish centre-back Pawel Dawidowicz. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Gabriele Cioffi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pawel Dawidowicz, Federico Ceccherini, Roberto Piccoli

Suspended: None

Atalanta

Meanwhile, Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini will be unable to call upon the services of Albanian centre-back Berat Djimsiti, while there are doubts over the availability of Brazilian midfielder Ederson and right-back Davide Zappacosta. Argentine centre-back Jose Luis Palomino is not available.

Injured: Berat Djimsiti

Doubtful: Davide Zappacosta, Ederson

Suspended: None

Not available: Jose Luis Palomino

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lorenzo Montipo, Diego Coppola, Giangiacomo Magnani, Panagiotis Retsos, Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Martin Hongla, Filippo Terracciano, Darko Lazovic, Thomas Henry, Kevin Lasagna

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Juan Musso, Rafael Toloi, Merih Demiral, Giorgio Scalvini, Brandon Soppy, Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Joakim Maehle, Mario Pasalic, Ademola Lookman, Duvan Zapata

Hellas Verona vs Atalanta Prediction

Hellas Verona finished 9th last season in the league. However, their season was powered by the finishing prowess of Giovanni Simeone, and the Argentina international moved to Napoli this summer. With striker Gianluca Caprari, another player who scored in excess of 10 league goals last season, having left the club, it will be interesting to see who produces in attack this time around.

Atalanta, on the other hand, finished 8th last season. They have sold important players like Remo Freuler this summer, while squad players like Matteo Pessina and Aleksei Miranchuk have also departed. Atalanta have set high standards in recent years under Gasperini's management, but there have been murmurs of discontent of late.

Atalanta to win this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 0-2 Atalanta

