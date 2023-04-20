Hellas Verona vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st April 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Bologna lock horns with Hellas Verona in an important clash at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Friday.

Hellas Verona vs Bologna Preview

Bologna are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side held AC Milan to a commendable 1-1 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts played out a 0-0 stalemate against Napoli in their previous game and will need to be more clinical this week.

Hellas Verona vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bologna have a good recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 13 of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's five victories.

Bologna are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches against Hellas Verona in the Serie A and have found the back of the net in each of these games.

Hellas Verona have lost only 15 of their 47 matches against Bologna in the Serie A - their lowest loss percentage against an opponent against whom they have played at least 40 league games.

Hellas Verona have won only one of their last seven home games against Bologna in the Serie A but did win their most recent such game by a 2-1 margin last year.

Hellas Verona have won only one of their three Serie A matches played on a Friday but did win such a game against Bologna last year.

Hellas Verona vs Bologna Prediction

Bologna have been in impressive form in recent weeks and were excellent in their previous game against AC Milan. The away side could secure a European spot this season and will look to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Hellas Verona can pack a punch on their day and have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-1 Bologna

Hellas Verona vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Hellas Verona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolas Sansone to score - Yes

