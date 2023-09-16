Hellas Verona vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18th 2023

Round four of the Italian Serie A comes to an end on Monday when Hellas Verona and Bologna square off at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league games against Thiago Motta’s men and will be looking to continue in the same vein.

Hellas Verona were sent crashing back to earth as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo just before the international break.

Prior to that, Marco Baroni’s men won their first three matches across all competitions, including a 3-1 victory over Ascoli in the first round of the Coppa Italia on August 12.

With six points from three games, Hellas Verona are currently seventh in the Serie table, level on points with sixth-placed Atalanta.

Bologna, on the other hand, picked up their first win of the season in their last outing before the international break as they edged out Cagliari 2-1 on home turf.

Motta’s side had kicked off the new Serie A campaign with a 2-0 loss against AC Milan on August 21, six days before playing out a 1-1 draw with Juventus.

Bologna are currently ninth in the league table, having picked up four points from the first nine available.

Hellas Verona vs Bologna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 26 meetings between the sides, Bologna boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Hellas Verona have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Bologna have failed to win their last four visits to the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in the league, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 3-2 loss in November 2017.

Hellas Verona are unbeaten in their last three competitive home games, claiming two wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss to Torino on May 14.

Bologna are unbeaten in four consecutive Serie A away matches, picking up two wins and two draws since May’s 3-1 defeat at Empoli.

Hellas Verona vs Bologna Prediction

Hellas Verona and Bologna have both enjoyed respectable starts to the new campaign as we anticipate a fierce contest at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium.

Hellas Verona’s home advantage gives them a slight edge in this one and we fancy them coming away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 2-1 Bologna

Hellas Verona vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hellas Verona to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of the hosts’ last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last six meetings between the sides)