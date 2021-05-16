Hellas Verona vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Both Hellas Verona and Bologna will be aiming to end their dire run in Serie A when they square off at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Monday.

The hosts have failed to taste victory in their last seven games, while the visitors are winless in their last five outings.

Hellas Verona failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to second-bottom Crotone at the Stadio Ezio Scida.

The hosts raced to a two-goal lead thanks to Adam Ounas and Junior Messias before Salvatore Molina inadvertently scored an own goal to half the deficit.

Ivan Jurić's men have now failed to win in their last seven outings, dating back to a 2-0 victory over strugglers Cagliari on 3 April.

This poor run of results has seen the hosts drop to 10th position in the Serie A table, one place and three points ahead of Monday's visitors.

An #Orsolini penalty sealed a crucial Rossoblù win in our last league meeting with Verona in January 🔙#VeronaBologna #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/s2tABw2UAz — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) May 15, 2021

Like the hosts, Bologna's winless run was extended last time out when they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Genoa.

Despite Bologna's dominance for most of the game, Davide Zappacosta and Gianluca Scamacca scored to hand Genoa their first win in three games.

Bologna have now failed to win in seven of their last eight outings, with the 4-1 win over Spezia being the only exception.

Hellas Verona vs Bologna Head-To-Head

Bologna heads into Monday's game as the better side in this fixture, having won 11 of their last 20 games against Hellas Verona. The hosts have picked up just four wins in that time, while five games have ended in draws.

Their most recent encounter was a cagey affair at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on 16 January. Ricardo Orsolini scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot to give Bologna a narrow win.

Hellas Verona Form Guide: L-L-D-D-L

Bologna Form Guide: D-L-D-D-L

Hellas Verona vs Bologna Team News

Hellas Verona

Ronaldo Vieira has been sidelined with a muscle injury. Head coach Ivan Jurić will watch from the stands after receiving a red card for arguing with officials in last week's defeat to Crotone.

Injured: Ronaldo Vieira

Suspended: Ivan Jurić

#VeronaBologna, our final away match of the season, awaits on Monday 🔜



Let's bounce back 💪#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/7wP69rw5S2 — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) May 14, 2021

Bologna

Bologna will be without the services of Nicolas Dominguez (knee), Gary Medel (muscle), Aaron Hickey (shoulder) and Javier Santander (knee).

Injured: Nicolas Dominguez, Gary Medel, Aaron Hickey, Javier Santander

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona vs Bologna Predicted XI

Hellas Verona (3-4-3): Marco Silvestri; Pawel Dawidowicz, Giangiacomo Magnani, Federico Dimarco; Davide Faraoni, Ivan Ilic, Stefano Sturaro, Darko Lazovic; Antonin Barak, Mattia Zaccagni, Kevin Lasagna.

Bologna predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Łukasz Skorupski; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Adama Soumaoro, Danilo; Ricardo Orsolini, Mattias Svanberg, Roberto Soriano, Lorenzo De Silvestri; Emanuel Vignato, Musa Barrow; Rodrigo Palacio

Hellas Verona vs Bologna Prediction

With both sides separated by just three points just outside the top half of the table, this should be a close affair. Bologna will be desperate to grab a win and move level on points with the hosts, who will be aiming to strengthen their position in the log.

Both sides head into this game in similar form and we predict they will cancel each other out and settle for a point.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-1 Bologna