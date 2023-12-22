Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd December 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Cagliari lock horns with a struggling Hellas Verona side in an important encounter at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday.

Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Preview

Cagliari are currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have been in poor form over the past year. The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hellas Verona have a good recent record against Cagliari and have won nine out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cagliari's six victories.

Hellas Verona are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Cagliari in the Serie A - their longest such run against the away side in the history of the competition.

Cagliari have won only one of their last 10 matches against Hellas Verona in the Serie A, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in November 2017.

Hellas Verona have picked up only six points from their 11 games against teams in the bottom half of the Serie A table so far this season - the worst such tally in the league so far.

Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Prediction

Hellas Verona are struggling to meet expectations this season and have been a shadow of their former selves over the course of their campaign. The hosts already find themselves in a relegation battle in the Serie A and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Cagliari have managed to keep some distance between themselves and the bottom of the table this season and are also set to fight for their survival in the coming months. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-1 Cagliari

Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Hellas Verona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leonardo Pavoletti to score - Yes