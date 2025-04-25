Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | April 28, 2025

Hellas Verona host Cagliari at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Monday in Serie A. Both sides will be desperate to return to winning ways and avoid falling into the relegation zone.

Verona were outplayed in a 1-0 loss to Roma last weekend, making it four games without a win and only two in their last 10. They are seven points above the relegation places with five games left.

Cagliari, meanwhile, are two points behind Verona and also have only two wins in 10 games. They struggled to create chances in a 2-1 loss to Fiorentina last time out, marking their 17th loss of the season.

Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 65 times, with Cagliari leading 24-23.

Verona have won two of their last 10 games in the fixture.

Cagliari have a slightly better goalscoring record in recent meetings, with 12 goals scored in the last 10 compared to Verona's eight.

Cagliari won 1-0 at home in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

I Gialloblù have the worst defensive record in the top division this season, conceding 60 times in 33 games.

Gli Isolani have picked up 11 points on the road in the league this term. Only two teams have managed fewer, both of whom are in the drop zone.

Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Prediction

Both teams are closely matched and will likely be satisfied with sharing the points. I Gialloblù, though, will need to improve on their poor defensive record to get a result.

Cagliari have been poor on the road off late but should do enough to avoid defeat against a Verona side who have struggled at home all season.

Prediction: Verona 1-1 Cagliari

Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Verona's last five games have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Verona to score first: Yes (Verona have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games in this fixture.)

