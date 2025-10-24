Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Hellas Verona will face Cagliari at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Serie A campaign. The home side have endured a poor start to their season and now sit 17th in the table with just four points as they continue to search for their first win of the league campaign.
They played out a dour goalless draw with newly-promoted Pisa last weekend and had a few chances to get on the scoresheet but failed to convert, once again highlighting the Gialloblù's struggles in front of goal.
Cagliari have also had their struggles in the league this season but remain hopeful of beating the drop in yet another campaign. They suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Bologna last time out and could have few complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the contest.
The visitors sit 13th in the table with eight points from seven matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they head to Verona this weekend.
Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 66 meetings between Verona and Cagliari. The visitors lead the head-to-head with 25 wins to the hosts' 23, while their other 18 contests have ended in draws.
- Cagliari have won their last two games in this fixture after going winless in their previous six.
- The home side are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.
- Verona are the lowest-scoring side in Serie A this season with just two goals in seven matches.
- Cagliari have conceded eight goals in the Italian top flight this term, the second-fewest of any team in the bottom-half of the table.
Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Prediction
The Gialloblù are winless in their last eight games across all competitions and have won just one Serie A game since the start of April. They are without a win in their last 10 home matches and will be desperate to snap that streak on Sunday.
Gli Isolani are without a win in their last three games after winning each of their previous three. They are slight underdogs heading into the weekend clash but should have enough to avoid defeat here.
Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-1 Cagliari
Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES