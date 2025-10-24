Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Hellas Verona will face Cagliari at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Serie A campaign. The home side have endured a poor start to their season and now sit 17th in the table with just four points as they continue to search for their first win of the league campaign.

Ad

They played out a dour goalless draw with newly-promoted Pisa last weekend and had a few chances to get on the scoresheet but failed to convert, once again highlighting the Gialloblù's struggles in front of goal.

Cagliari have also had their struggles in the league this season but remain hopeful of beating the drop in yet another campaign. They suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Bologna last time out and could have few complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the contest.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit 13th in the table with eight points from seven matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they head to Verona this weekend.

Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 66 meetings between Verona and Cagliari. The visitors lead the head-to-head with 25 wins to the hosts' 23, while their other 18 contests have ended in draws.

Cagliari have won their last two games in this fixture after going winless in their previous six.

The home side are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Verona are the lowest-scoring side in Serie A this season with just two goals in seven matches.

Cagliari have conceded eight goals in the Italian top flight this term, the second-fewest of any team in the bottom-half of the table.

Ad

Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Prediction

The Gialloblù are winless in their last eight games across all competitions and have won just one Serie A game since the start of April. They are without a win in their last 10 home matches and will be desperate to snap that streak on Sunday.

Gli Isolani are without a win in their last three games after winning each of their previous three. They are slight underdogs heading into the weekend clash but should have enough to avoid defeat here.

Ad

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-1 Cagliari

Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More