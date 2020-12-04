Hellas Verona vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Serie A action returns to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday as Hellas Verona host Cagliari in a round 10 clash.

The Scaligeri are seventh in the table with 15 points from nine games, while their Sardinian visitors are 12th with 11 points.

Hellas Verona bounced back from their Coppa Italia exit at the hands of Cagliari with a shock 2-0 win away to Atalanta last weekend.

Miguel Veloso's penalty on the hour mark gave Verona the lead, with Mattia Zaccagni making the points safe with a goal in the 83rd minute.

Leonardo Pavoletti's first goal in 18 months looked all set to give Cagliari their second win on the trot at home to Spezia after beating Verona in the Coppa Italia earlier in the week.

There was heartbreak in store for the Sardinians, however, as a questionable penalty was awarded to the visitors in injury time, with M'Bala Nzola converting to make it 2-2 at the end.

Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

Hellas Verona have the edge over their opponents in recent times, winning five of the last nine games between the two teams. Cagliari have earned three victories in that period.

The Scaligeri have won the last four home games against their Sardinian visitors, including a 2-1 win in June. The two sides met a fortnight ago in the Coppa Italia, with Cagliari scoring a late winner in a 2-1 victory at home.

Hellas Verona form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Cagliari form guide: L-W-L-W

Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Team News

Hellas Verona

Verona coach Ivan Juric

Verona boss Ivan Juric defeated mentor Gian Piero Gasperini for the first time but his happiness was tempered by injury concerns. Centre-backs Matteo Lovato and Federico Ceccherini picked up injuries, adding to an already lengthy list.

Koray Gunter should return at centre-back, but Juric may be forced to change to a four-man backline in the absence of many defenders. Miguel Veloso and Ebrima Colley are expected to come in to accommodate the change in shape.

Injuries: Marco Benassi, Ronaldo Vieira, Federico Ceccherini, Matteo Lovato, Nikola Kalinic, Andrea Danzi, Giangiacomo Magnani, Mert Cetin

COVID-19: Darko Lazovic

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Cagliari

Cagliari boss Eusebio di Francesco has the shadow of the coronavirus over his squad, with Adam Ounas the latest to test positive. He joins Diego Godin, Giovanni Simeone, Nahitan Nandez and Gaston Pereiro in isolation. Luca Ceppitelli, Zuto Luvombo and Charalampos Lykogiannis are also out with injuries.

Paolo Farago should replace Ounas on the right as Di Francesco is unlikely to make any changes to the side that started against Spezia.

Injuries: Luca Ceppitelli, Zuto Luvombo and Charalampos Lykogiannis

COVID-19: Diego Godin, Giovanni Simeone, Nahitan Nandez and Gaston Pereiro, Adam Ounas

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Predicted Lineups

Hellas Verona predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Silvestri (GK); Davide Faraoni, Pawel Dawidowicz, Koray Gunter, Federico Dimarco; Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze; Mattia Zaccagni, Antonin Barak, Ebrima Colley; Samuel Di Carmine

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alessio Cragno (GK); Gabriele Zappa, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Ragnar Klavan, Andrea Carboni; Razvan Marin, Marko Rog; Paolo Farago, Joao Pedro, Riccardo Sottil, Leonardo Pavoletti

Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Prediction

Cagliari's terrible record in Verona is expected to continue, especially with the hosts on a high after defeating Atalanta with a decimated squad. Antonin Barak has been a goal threat of late and could find the net along with Samuel di Carmine, although Leonardo Pavoletti is definitely hungry for goals too.

Ivan Juric may be forced into a different formation, but team spirit is still high, with that likely to be the difference in a closely-fought contest.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 2-1 Cagliari