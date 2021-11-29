Hellas Verona vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Italian Serie A continues this midweek and will see Hellas Verona host Cagliari on Tuesday night.

Hellas Verona lost 3-1 to Sampdoria away from home in their last game. Adrien Tameze gave them the lead going into halftime before the hosts replied with three second-half strikes. The loss to Sampdoria ended the Yellows and Blues' five-game unbeaten run in the league.

Hellas Verona sit ninth in the league with 19 points from 14 games. They will look to return to winning ways when they host Cagliari on Tuesday.

Cagliari played out a 1-1 draw against Salernitana in their last game, their second straight draw in the league. The back-to-back draws ended a four-game losing streak but have not really done much to better the fate of the visitors.

Cagliari sit 19th in the Serie A table with eight points. They are joined on points with Salernitana at the bottom of the table but could come out of the relegation zone with a win this week.

Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

There have been 18 meetings between Hellas Verona and Cagliari. The hosts have won eight of those games while Cagliari have won two less. There have been four draws between the two sides.

The two teams last met in a league game back in April. Hellas Verona won the game 2-0.

Hellas Verona Form Guide: L-W-D-W-D

Cagliari Form Guide: D-D-L-L-L

Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Team News

Hellas Verona

Gianluca Frabotta remains out injured and will miss the game on Tuesday. The Juventus loanee is the only injured player for the hosts.

Injured: Gianluca Frabotta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari

Dalbert picked up an injury against Salernitana and is expected to miss out on Tuesday's game. The fullback joins Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Diego Godin, Diego Farias and Riccardo Ladinetti on the injured list.

Injured: Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Diego Godin, Diego Farias, Riccardo Ladinetti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipo; Nicolo Casale, Federico Ceccherini, Pawel Dawidowicz; Davide Faraoni, Ivan Ilic, Adrien Tameze, Darko Lazovic; Gianluca Caprari, Antonin Barak, Giovanni Simeone

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno; Andrea Carboni, Luca Ceppitelli, Martin Caceres; Charalambos Lykogiannis, Alberto Grassi, Razvan Marin, Nahitan Nandez, Raoul Bellanova; Keita Balde, Joao Pedro

Hellas Verona vs Cagliari Prediction

Hellas Verona saw their five-game unbeaten run end on Saturday but impressively extended their record of consecutive games in which they have scored at least one goal to 11 games.

Cagliari have drawn their last two games, ending a run of four straight losses. They have, however, won just one game all season and are winless away from home. Their away struggles could continue on Tuesday, and we expect Verona to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 2-1 Cagliari

Edited by Peter P