Hellas Verona vs Como Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Hellas Verona will host Como at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday in the penultimate round of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign. The home side have struggled for results in the league all year and are yet to confirm safety with two games left to play as they sit 15th in the table with 33 points.

They picked up an important point in their 1-1 draw against Lecce last time out, falling behind midway through the first half before Diego Coppola headed home the leveler just before the interval. Verona are five points above the drop zone and will guarantee top-flight football next season with a win on Sunday, while a point could also suffice.

Como, meanwhile, have been brilliant in recent games and look set to finish in the top half of the pile. They picked up a 3-1 comeback win over Cagliari last time out, featuring goals from three different players, including winter arrival Maxence Caqueret, who netted his maiden goal for the club.

The visitors sit mid-table in 10th with 48 points and will be keen to extend their winning streak on Sunday.

Hellas Verona vs Como Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between the two teams. Both sides have won 16 games apiece, while their 16 contests have ended in draws.

Como have won two of their last three games in this fixture after going winless in their previous eight.

Verona have the joint-worst defensive record in the Italian top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 64.

The Lariani have scored 48 goals in Serie A this season, the fewest of any team in the top half of the table.

Hellas Verona vs Como Prediction

The Gialloblu are without a win in their last seven matches and have won just one of their last 10. They are winless in their last five home matches and could struggle here.

Cesc Fabregas' men are on a brilliant six-game winning streak after winning just two of their previous nine. They are in much better form than their weekend opponents and should pick up maximum points here.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 0-1 Como

Hellas Verona vs Como Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Como to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)

