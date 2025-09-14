Hellas Verona vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | September 15th 2025

The action continues in round three of the Italian Serie A as Hellas Verona and Cremonese lock horns at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Monday. Having gained promotion to the top flight last season, the visitors have enjoyed a stellar start to the new campaign and will be looking to maintain their 100% record.

Hellas Verona were dealt their biggest league defeat since February just before the international break when they were beaten 4-0 by Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

Before that, Paolo Zanetti’s men kicked off the new term with a nervy penalty-shootout victory over Serie C outfit Cerignola in the Coppa Italia first round on August 18, one week before playing out a 1-1 draw with Udinese in the league curtain-raiser.

With the defeat at the hands of Lazio, Hellas Verona have now failed to win 10 of their most recent 11 league games, a run which saw them finish 14th in the table last term.

Meanwhile, Manuel De Luca kept his cool under pressure as he converted his 93rd-minute penalty to fire Cremonese to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Sassuolo just before the international break.

This followed a huge 2-1 victory over Italian giants AC Milan in the league opener on August 23 courtesy of goals in either half from Federico Baschirotto and Federico Bonazzoli.

Cremonese ended a two-year stint in the Italian second tier last season, when they finished fourth in the league table before seeing off Juve Stabia and Spezia in the promotion playoffs.

Hellas Verona vs Cremonese Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 49 meetings between the sides, Hellas Verona boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cremonese have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

Hellas Verona have failed to taste victory in their last six Serie A home games, losing twice and picking up four draws since February’s 1-0 win over Fiorentina.

Cremonese are unbeaten in all but one of their most recent six competitive matches, claiming four wins and one draw since late-May.

Hellas Verona vs Cremonese Prediction

Cremonese have come out flying after two tough matches to start the new campaign and they will be looking to keep the ball rolling on Monday.

Hellas Verona have struggled to grind out results on their own patch but we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-1 Cremonese

Hellas Verona vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five clashes between the two teams)

