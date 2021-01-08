Hellas Verona vs Crotone prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Action continues in Italy’s Serie A this weekend, with Hellas Verona hosting Crotone at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday.

Verona are currently sitting in ninth place in Serie A, while Crotone are rock bottom, three points adrift from safety.

The home side's form has been relatively strong this season. Verona have won six of their opening 16 games, while losing just four. Their record of 15 goals conceded is the joint-lowest in Serie A, alongside Napoli and Juventus.

Verona have also started 2021 strongly, defeating Spezia 0-1 before picking up a 1-1 draw with Torino earlier this week.

Serie A’s bottom side, Crotone have struggled massively throughout 2020-21. They’ve lost 11 of their opening 16 games and have conceded a horrific 38 goals along the way.

The did see pick up their second win of the campaign at the end of December, a 2-1 win over Parma. Since the new year though, they’ve lost to Inter Milan and Roma – the former game being a humiliating 6-2 hammering.

Hellas Verona vs Crotone Head-to-Head

The last time these two sides faced off – in February 2019 – the game ended in a 1-1 draw. However, of the last six games between the two, four were won by Verona.

Hellas Verona form guide: L-D-L-W-D

Crotone form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Hellas Verona vs Crotone Team News

Hellas Verona

Verona have a number of injury issues coming into this game. No fewer than six players are on the sidelines right now. Samuel Di Carmine, Andrea Favilli, Ronaldo Vieira, Marco Benassi, Darko Lazovic and Miguel Veloso are all unavailable.

Injured: Samuel Di Carmine, Andrea Favilli, Ronaldo Vieira, Marco Benassi, Darko Lazovic, Miguel Veloso

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Crotone

Crotone have two players unavailable for this game. Midfielders Luca Cigarini and Ahmad Benali are both injured and will play no part against Verona.

Injured: Luca Cigarini, Ahmad Benali

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona vs Crotone Predicted XI

Hellas Verona predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri, Pawel Dawidowicz, Giangiacomo Magnani, Federico Ceccherini, Marco Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilic, Federico Dimarco, Mattia Zaccagni, Antonin Barak, Nikola Kalinic

Crotone predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz, Lisandro Magallan, Vladimir Golemic, Giuseppe Cuomo, Salvatore Molina, Eduardo Henrique, Niccolo Zanellato, Milos Vulic, Arkadiusz Reca, Emmanuel Riviere, Junior Messias

Hellas Verona vs Crotone Prediction

Verona have not been at their best in recent matches, but their tight defence should prove to be the main difference in this encounter.

Crotone have struggled to prevent goals from going in during the current campaign, but they’ve also struggled to score.

A low-scoring win for the home side seems to be the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-0 Crotone