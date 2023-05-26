Hellas Verona host Empoli at the Marc Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday (May 28) in the penultimate round of the Serie A campaign.

The hosts have endured a rather difficult campaign and are now staring down the barrel with time running out. Verona lost 3-1 to Atalanta in their last game, taking the lead via a Darko Lazovic strike inside ten minutes before their opponents turned the game around in the second half.

Verona are 18th in the league table with 30 points from 36 games. They have to rely on results elsewhere to guarantee safety but must first win their final two games to retain any hope of survival.

Empoli, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but have guaranteed safety with a string of positive results recently. They thrashed Juventus 4-1 in their last game, with three players getting on the scoresheet, including veteran striker Francesco Caputo, who scored a brace.

The visitors are 14th in the standings with 42 points from 36 games.

Hellas Verona vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 15th meeting between Verona and Empoli, who lead 5-3.

Empoli are unbeaten in three games in the fixture.

Verona are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

All but one of Verona's seven league wins this season have come at home.

Only two of Empoli's ten league wins this season have come away from home.

I Gialloblu are the second-lowest scoring side in the top flight this season, netting just 29 times.

Hellas Verona vs Empoli Prediction

Verona are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last five games. They have lost their last two home games.

Empoli, meanwhile, are on a four-game unbeaten run, winning thrie. Their away form has, however, been wretched recently, so they may have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Verona 1-1 Empoli

Hellas Verona vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last five league meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)

