Hellas Verona vs Empoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Italian Serie A returns, with Hellas Verona hosting Empoli on Monday in the 13th game week of the league season.

Hellas Verona held on for a 1-1 away draw against league leaders Napoli in their last game.

Giovanni Simeone scored the first goal for the visitors, his seventh goal in four games, before Giovanni Di Lorenzo leveled the scores for the hosts.

Hellas Verona sit 10th in the league table with 16 points from 12 games. They are unbeaten in their last four games and will be keen to extend that run on Monday.

Like their hosts, Empoli saw their last game end in a draw as their clash against Genoa ended 2-2. After falling behind early in the game, Federico Di Francesco and Szymon Zurkowski both scored to complete a comeback for Gli Azzurri. A late goal from Genoa, however, saw the game end in a draw.

Empoli have also garnered 16 points so far this campaign. They sit a place behind their hosts in the league table due to an inferior goal difference and will be looking to leapfrog them next week.

Hellas Verona vs Empoli Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 10 meetings between Hellas Verona and Empoli. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won just twice. The other four games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in Serie A back in 2016. Empoli won the game 1-0.

Hellas Verona Form Guide: D-W-D-W-L

Empoli Form Guide: D-W-L-W-L

Hellas Verona vs Empoli Team News

Hellas Verona

Gianluca Frabotta is out injured and is expected to miss the game on Monday.

Nikola Kalinic and Daniel Bessa both received red cards against Napoli and are now suspended.

Injured: Gianluca Frabotta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nikola Kalinic, Daniel Bessa

Empoli

The visitors have no injured or suspended players ahead of their game on Monday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona vs Empoli Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipo; Koray Gunter, Nicolo Casale, Pawel Dawidowicz; Davide Faraoni, Miguel Veloso, Ivan Ilic, Darko Lazovic; Gianluca Caprari, Antonin Barak, Giovanni Simeone

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guglielmo Vicario; Petar Stojanovic, Simone Romagnoli, Lorenzo Tonelli, Riccardo Marchizza; Samuel Ricci, Filippo Bandinelli, Nicolas Haas; Liam Henderson; Federico Di Francesco, Andrea Pinamonti

Hellas Verona vs Empoli Prediction

Hellas Verona are unbeaten in their last four games in the league. They beat Lazio and Juventus in that run and also drew against Napoli. The goalscoring form of striker Giovanni Simeone has particularly helped Igor Tudor's side in their good form of late.

Empoli have won five league games this season, four of which have come away from home. They will therefore fancy their chances on Monday but may not be able to get the win. We expect Verona to secure the victory.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 2-1 Empoli

Edited by Peter P