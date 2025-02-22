Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona take on an impressive Fiorentina side in an important encounter at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. La Viola slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Como in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of AC Milan last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 17 out of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's six victories.

Hellas Verona have lost four of their last five matches against Fiorentina in Serie A and have failed to find the back of the net in three of these games.

Hellas Verona won their previous match at home against Fiorentina in Serie A by a 2-1 margin in May 2024 and could win consecutive such games against them for the first time since 1989.

Since the start of 2025, Hellas Verona have scored only two goals in their seven matches in Serie A - fewer than any other side in Europe's top five leagues during this period.

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina have been in impressive form over the past year but have suffered from the occasional stutter in recent weeks. La Viola have good players in their ranks and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Hellas Verona have flattered to deceive this season and are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Fiorentina are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-3 Fiorentina

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

