Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona take on an impressive Fiorentina side in an important encounter at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday.

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. La Viola edged Club Brugge to a 3-2 victory in the Europa Conference League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table and have not been at their best this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 16 out of the last 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's five victories.

Hellas Verona have won 14 of their 65 matches against Fiorentina in Serie A and have won more games only against Cagliari in the history of the competition.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Hellas Verona in Serie A and have won each of their last three such games without conceding a single goal.

After a run of only one victory in nine matches away from home against Hellas Verona in Serie A, Fiorentina have won seven of their last nine such games in the competition.

Hellas Verona won their previous home game in Serie A and could win consecutive such games for the first time this season.

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina have a good squad at their disposal and have managed to arrest their recent slump. The likes of Andrea Belotti and Riccardo Sottil can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Hellas Verona have shown marked improvement over the past month but remain dangerously close to the relegation zone. Fiorentina are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-3 Fiorentina

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hellas Verona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andrea Belotti to score - Yes